FINAL FOUR TRIP

It was my 17th straight trip to the NCAA Final Four Basketball Tournament site and like the previous sixteen, it was full of incidents both good and bad.
The bad were due mostly from delays and re-routes on the airlines but even some nice things happened because of the inconveniences.
Thursday afternoon Paul O’Halloran, Steve Mills and I were to depart Tallahassee for Phoenix with a stopover in Dallas.
The flight was delayed for over an hour due to what the airlines said was some type of malfunction.
We made it to Dallas with not much time to catch our connection to Phoenix.
It was dark when we reached our destination but when daylight came we could see we were in a pretty part of the country.
It was my first trip to Arizona and I found the Phoenix, Tempe, Scottsdale area a very comfortable place to be.
The towns weren’t hard to get around in, the streets and businesses had pretty trees, cactus and flowers and you could see mountains everywhere you looked.
As usual, Paul had us set up in nice quarters, these being in Scottsdale this trip.
The folks we ran into in the area were friendly and helpful if we needed any information assistance.
On Friday we toured the area, getting our bearings straight for Saturday’s happenings.
Saturday, we met Paul’s Eckerd College buddies for their annual Final Four lunch reunion and as usual, had a great meal and conversations.
I was going to Saturday’s games but opted out mostly due to the fact that my nephew Michael Blaho couldn’t make it to Phoenix as we had planned and due to distance
from Scottsdale and Glendale where the event was being housed.
We did watch the semi-final games at a sports bar (imagine that) and they were great games with Gonzaga and North Carolina winning, setting up Monday’s finals.
On Sunday the trip’s highlight occurred.
Jeff Mathis from Marianna is a catcher for the Arizona Diamondbacks having moved to the team this year after playing in Miami the past couple of seasons.
Jeff’s brother Jake played Legion ball in the Quincy Post 84 program and I umpired several of Jeff’s games when he was a high school star.
Jeff had tickets waiting for us and it was opening day, a Major League Baseball event I had never attended before.
The D-Backs played San Francisco and the Giants’ Madison Bumgarner set the first 16 Arizona batters in a row down.
Jeff broke up the perfect game with a triple and then scored his new team’s first run of the season, helping the ‘Backs to a 3-3 tie.
Bumgarner made it 4-3 in the next inning hitting his second home run of the game. It was a record hit as no MLB pitcher had swatted two home runs in an opening day game.
Jeff’s triple was his first of three hits in the game. The last of the three was a two-out double in the ninth that set the stage for a walk-off Arizona win that was highly-
celebrated by the team and the sold-out crowd.
Paul, Steve and I truly appreciate Jeff’s getting us tickets that helped us be a part of the event.
Early Monday I boarded a plane for home because for the last longest time I‘ve watched the Final Four’s last game with old pals at the Tom Skipper - Jack Harnett event.
This year I didn’t make it. Because of the weather we couldn’t land in Tallahassee and were forced to go to Tampa for about a five-hour layover.
In bad situations good things can happen.
Seated next to me on the plane was the kind of person that you are glad to get to meet in life.
David Moericke works for FEMA. He was traveling to Thomasville to conduct some classes.
A retired Army veteran who served two deployments in Iraq, he was a great person to have a five-hour layover with.
A Wisconsin native, David, is a big sports fan so he and I hit it off quite well.
Of course being from the Cheese State he is a big Green Bay Packer fan, a fact he says doesn’t always fit well in the Dallas area where he, his wife and two children live.
We had a meal and a beer together in the Tampa airport and I know I enjoyed meeting David and hope he feels the same.
Also in the airport I struck up a conversation with Russ and Sara Hannon, a Lamont couple that have two sons at Aucilla.
Ross is a Maclay graduate and it didn’t take us long to realize we knew a lot of the same people.
By the way, their sons Joe and Brandon are a pitcher and catcher on the Aucilla team that beat their rival Munroe Friday in a game Joe, a lefty, pitched with his brother
completing the catching battery.
We did finally get on board to Tallahassee, but the trip didn’t go without another snag.
After landing we had to wait at least thirty minutes because they couldn’t find a socket, or something like that, to bring the deboarding trailer to the plane. It seems like
that’s typical Tallahassee nowadays but that’s another story.
We finally did depart and no, I didn’t get to see one play in the finals. I did hear the last thirty seconds when the Tar Heels wrapped up the win making me hit my Final Four pick right on the head like who knows how many millions of other people did.
Again, it was a great trip even with the snags. Being with guys like Paul and Steve who always seem to watch out for me, going to an opening day baseball game, and meeting folks like David and the Hannons; life is good!