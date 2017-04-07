MUNROE GETS 1ST WIN IN FLAG FOOTBALL

7th-grade quarterback Joanna Parramore ran the ball in from a ½-yard out in game two of the Capital City Classic on Saturday. Coach Rodell Thomas and his team lost 18-0 to Godby on Friday. The Lady Cats were playing in the JV division of the tournament. East Gadsden was playing in the main division and managed to go 1-2 in a tournament that was the largest of its kind in the United States. There were 37 total teams participating, even a team from Canada! The Jaguars met and defeated St. Cloud on Friday in a close contest 12-6. The team returned on Saturday to sustain two losses: East Bay 28, EGHS 6; Mandarin 28, EGHS 0.
BELIEVE IT OR NOT:
Upcoming high school sports starts and endings:
The Munroe tennis team will participate in their district tournament next week at Maclay. The Lady Cats are enjoying a good season and hope to move beyond their 1A-District 2. Also participating in their district tournament are Aucilla Christian, Community Christian, Florida High, John Paul II, Maclay, Madison County and North Florida Christian.
We are in the final month of baseball and softball. Softball districts begin April 24 and baseball districts May 1.
Track and field’s arduous and long playoff picture begins on April 10.
Flag football districts May 1.
And here’s the shocker: Spring football begins on April 24th!!! That’s a week before baseball districts and a week earlier than ever before!
FROM AM RADIO TO STREAM:
Two of my teammates on my high school basketball team were my sisters. My youngest sister, Judi, was point guard, I was a post player, and my sister, Jill, was center. On Saturday mornings we would listen to a taped broadcast of our games on the local radio station. It sounded something like this, “Hall passes to Hall, Hall shoots, Hall rebounds…..”
Fast forward to 2017. It is estimated that there are 2.5 million high school sporting events hosted around the country every year and 8 million athletes playing. PlayOn! Sports has already tapped into that market, charging $9.95 a month for fans to watch their favorite high school team play online. There are also other businesses looking to enter the market. Hopefully, game streaming for your favorite team(s) is not too far off in the future.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK:
After watching that amazing shot by Mississippi State’s Morgan Williams to hand Connecticut their first loss in 111 games, I thought of every little girl who has ever heaved a too-big basketball towards a too-high goal. “Somewhere behind the athlete you've become, and the hours of practice, and the coaches who have pushed you, is a little girl who fell in love with the game and never looked back ... play for her.” –Mia Hamm, professional women’s soccer player