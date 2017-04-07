subscribe

ROTARY GOLF TOURNAMENT RAISES MONEY FOR YOUTH CAMP

Friday, April 7. 2017
The 20th Annual Flake Cloud Rotary Youth Camp Golf Tournament was held last Friday at the Golf Club of Quincy.

This year’s winners are:
CHAMPIONSHIP
First place, Cyle Figueroa and Jeff Ashcroff;
Second place, Bruce Thomas and Les Jones;
Third place, Fount May and Greg Suber.

FIRST FLIGHT
First place, Steve Treacy and Richard Palm;
Second place, Chris Erde and Jim Barineau;
Third Place, Tom Biondo and Ricky Bass.

SECOND FLIGHT
First place, Bobby Maxwell and Chris Long;
Second place, Matt Bell and David Boyd;
Third place, Frank Holcomb and David Gardner.

Rotary Youth Camp allows children who would otherwise not be able to experience a real camp the opportunity to be involved in many camp activities. Each camper is assigned a counselor and there is no charge for the camp.

Thanks to fundraisers and donations by Rotary Clubs across North Florida, this camp operates each summer and is able to make a difference in these campers’ lives.

Proceeds from the golf tournament go directly to the Rotary Youth Camp held at Wallwood Boy Scout Reservation on Lake Tarquin.
