ACTION LIGHT IN HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

There was only a light schedule planned for Gadsden County High School baseball last week and two of the games were washed out Monday with West Gadsden at Vernon and Tallavana at Popular Springs being cancelled.
The Munroe at Aucilla game Friday in Jefferson County was played, and the home team Warriors won the game 5-1, using two-run third and sixth innings to take the 1-2A rivalry.
Aucilla left-hander Joe Hannon kept the visitors at bay tossing a one-hitter and fanning seven.
The Bobcats’ only run was scored by Jackson Boone on a Ben Fletcher sacrifice hit in the third inning.
Munroe returned to action Tuesday hosting Godby. They play at Altha Friday and play a return match at Godby next Tuesday.
West Gadsden's next scheduled game is Monday when they host Bozeman. Tallavana's next scheduled game is with West Gadsden on April 20th.
East Gadsden hosted Jefferson County Tuesday and will meet Rickards at Corry Field tomorrow (Friday).