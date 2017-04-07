GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS ROUNDUP

TENNIS
MADISON 5
MUNROE 2
The Munroe tennis team lost their second matchup to district opponent Madison County after defeating them the first time they met on the court. The team was playing without two top seniors and struggled in some of those spots.
Emily Anderson moved from #2 singles to #1 and lost 8-3. Reilly Allman won 8-0 in the #2 spot and Morgan Bot won 8-6 as the #3. Seventh-grader Zoe Bergman lost 8-0 in the 4th singles position and Emma Jones was defeated 8-5 in the 5th spot.
The team lost both doubles matches with Anderson/Allman losing 8-2 in the top spot and Bot/Bergman losing in a tiebreaker in the second slot.
The team stands currently at 5-2 overall and plays their final two regular season matches this week. On Wednesday they host John Paul II and on Friday they host Maclay.
The team will participate in their district tournament next week at Maclay starting on Monday. The Lady Cats are enjoying a good season and hope to move beyond their 1A-District 2. Also participating in their district tournament are Aucilla Christian, Community Christian, Florida HIgh, John Paul II, Maclay, Madison County and North Florida Christian.