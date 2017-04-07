PRISCILLA STEPHENS KRUIZE: ONE OF GADSDEN COUNTY’S OUTSTANDING LEGENDS

For National Women’s History Month, the Riverchase Health and Rehibilitation Center honored Priscilla Stephens Kruize.
Kruize received the recognition for her outstanding contributions to Gadsden County.
Kruize is the president of the Black Heritage Museum in Quincy and a Civil Rights’ activist.
She and her sister, the late Patricia Stephens Due, were part of a sit-in in Tallahassee during the Civil Rights movement.
Back in 1960 Kruize and her sister, students at Florida A&M University and founders of the Tallahassee chapter of CORE – the Congress of Racial Equality – were staging a sit-in in the state’s capital at the segregated lunch counter of the Woolworth’s store.
They refused to pay the fine and instead spent 48 days in jail. They emerged as heroines in the movement, and were quickly booked for speaking engagements around the country.
Although this tribute was planned a few weeks ago, Kruize’s museum was housed in the old Steven’s School in Quincy that was destroyed in the early morning fire last week.
She lost a lifetime of memorobilia dating back to her activities in the Civil Rights’ movement as well as artifacts from her travels in Africa.
Kruize was introduced as one of Gadsden County’s true legends.