HAVANA BOYS & GIRLS CLUB TAKES ON NEW INITIATIVE

The Havana Boys and Girls Club has taken on a new initiative.
“It is clean up time,” director Jake Hatcher said last Tuesday as the local Boys and Girls Club participants hit the streets of Havana to pick up trash.
Hatcher said the club members wanted to start a project, and what better project than cleaning up the streets of Havana.
The children were excited about starting a community project.
Here is what some of the club members had to say about the clean-up:
Suzie Owen, said she wanted to do the community service because it was Boys and Girls Club week and she really liked the club.
“I’m doing it because I love my community,” Tleah Brown said.
“I want to help this community to be a better place,” Lasabious Miller said.
“I want to make Havana a better town,” Sherlyn Martinez said.
“I love working and making this world a better place,” Jatavious Andrews said.
“I love my community,” Terrell Brown said.
Erionna Ealy summed it up by saying she wanted “to help the community be a better place.”
There will be other clean-up days in the future, Hatcher said.
In addition, he would like to hear from any elderly or shut-ins who might need their yards cleaned up.
You can contact the Havana Boys and Girls Club at 519-0000.
The afternoon programs are held at the New Jerusalem First Baptist Church in Havana.
The clean-up crew was assisted by members of the Havana Police Department who also provided safety vests to the students.