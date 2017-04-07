QUINCY ATTORNEY SAYS COURT CASE FAVORS INTERNET CAFES

City of Quincy officials met last Tuesday, March 28th and heard from Quincy Attorney Scott Shirley who advised that Internet Cafes are making a comeback after a recent court case in which a Declaratory Judgment was entered by the Court in Gator Coin II, Inc., v. State Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco Case No. 2015-CA 002629, Circuit Court for the Second Judicial Circuit in and for Leon County.
Quincy, he said, has been approached by individuals interested in starting such cafes. The court held that the machines and software now used do not constitute slot machines and 'winners' now get some sort of item instead of money. Shirley said that because the city was not part of the lawsuit, the court case does not apply and that he advised staff to not permit any facility or approve any devices or businesses to open or operate at this time. Shirley said he would keep track of the issue and update the board.
Board members also took up the appointment of a voluntary code enforcement magistrate and passed the motion unanimously.
The commissioners gave approval to a few resolutions: in the first one, Resolution #1355-2017 allows a traffic maintenance agreement that is reimbursable from the Florida Department of Transportation. In the second, Resolution #1356-2017, the city agrees to approve support of a county emergency management plan.
A third action allows the Florida National Guard to operate certain field maneuvers that would allow vehicles, emergency and water support vehicles, with qualifications of no fires and using only blank ammunition on the property at the National Guard Armory location. The staff sergeant offering the proposal said his company did not perceive having any overnight training.
Commissioner Keith Dowdell offered the caveat that the Guard should have to pay for the grounds like anyone else. Resolution #1357-2017 passed on a 4-1 vote, with Dowdell dissenting.
Quincy Mayor Derrick Elias said he would like the city to develop an employee succession plan to put into place. As employees either leave or retire, he would like to see the city give preference to veterans and current employees in board consideration for hiring and promotions.