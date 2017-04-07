HAVANA COUNCIL APPROVES DRAINAGE BASIN STUDY AFTER RESIDENT’S COMPLAINT

For the second month in a row, Havana resident Eugene Kovacs of 501 8th Avenue East brought his home's storm water drainage concerns to the town council meeting on Tuesday, March 28th, asking for their help in fixing the problem.
During the February 28th meeting, Kovacs re-acquainted the council with the storm water management plan approved in 2006. After he purchased his house in 2002, he found serious problems with the storm water drainage near his location that had not been disclosed by the previous owners. He said that he had addressed the council about the issue in the past.
At the March meeting, Kovacs said he is getting heavy water damage to his property and that on the 5th Street side, flooding washed out a metal corrugated 6" pipe and the town replaced it and repaved the street. Now, he said, to get repair, it would have to be dug back up and repaved; however, he had been told, he said, there was no money for pipes at the time.
When his children were small, he said, he would have to go out and work to unplug a drain into his back yard so his children wouldn't drown. Kovacs said there were a lot of storm water issues in the area and the 8th Avenue pipe looks ready to collapse. He asked for a vote to help his property. His problems, he said, began before the Cascade Falls subdivision was built.
Councilman Bobby Miller asked for the board and manager to look into what grant funding is available and what the council could possibly do, and pursue the dates of events spoken of. Councilwoman Karen Bass said it would be wise to look into the whole basin and see what the drainage does. Mayor pro Tem Vernell Ross said Havana has always done what it can to help its citizens. Bass put that request into a motion, seconded by Councilman Matt Thro, and it passed unanimously.
Michael Murphy of the Mott MacDonald Engineering Firm brought an engineering proposal for services to complete a Wastewater Facilities Plan for the town. Cost for services is $50,000. He will bring a detailed financial analysis back to the April town meeting upon a vote passed by the board unanimously.
A town returned-check policy was amended to include electronic-check filings.
Town Manager Howard McKinnon told the board that the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) gave their natural gas review and inspection recently and praised Bronson Pinson, Rodney Stokes and Andreas Hernandez for their upkeep and documentation of the service. Hernandez also took pictures, the first in the state to do so, said the manager. "These guys do it right - it makes us proud," said McKinnon.
Updating the 9th Avenue Resurfacing Project, Town Manager Howard McKinnon said there would be some travelling issues for the next couple of weeks and suggested whenever possible, those normally transiting the avenue might want to detour.