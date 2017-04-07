LEGISLATIVE APPROVAL NEEDED

A multi-million dollar investment. One thousand direct jobs. Two thousand six hundred indirect jobs. A clean, enviromentally friendly industry.
Sounds like a big development in South Florida where the economy is already strong and stable, doesn’t it? But no, this is in Gadsden County.
How? With approval by this year’s legislature allowing slot machines at the Creek Entertainment Gretna facility. It would draw money-spending visitors from across North Florida, Southwest Georgia and Southeast Alabama. It would generate thousands of dollars in taxes for Gadsden County. It would benefit one of Florida’s smallest and most-impoverished communities. And, it would be paid for through private investment, not publicly subsidized or funded.
The Republican legislature should be falling over backward to approve such a project. It won’t cost them a cent yet it’s an industry they regulate and that can pull this part of the state up by its bootstraps. It’s free enterprize at its best.
Gadsden voters overwhelmingly approved slot machines in 2012 at Creek Entertainment. And the developers, the Poarch Creek Indians, have already proven their commitment by building and operating a card-gaming and horse track facility in Gretna. This is not one of those projects that could happen. It’s already happening. But it could be so much more with the legislature’s approval.
There’s competition, of course, or should we say politics are involved? The Seminole Indians in South Florida want an exclusive on slot machines as they have had in the past. They want a guarantee, a compact, from the legislature that they’re the only game in town, and they are pledging billions to get it.
There’s also concerns that people will be gambling who can’t afford it, and that these type gambling places are associated with a criminal element.
I’m not sure either of these apply. We’ve published a couple of times a rendition of what Creek Entertainment has planned for Gretna. It’s impressive to say the least. A similar resort is in Atmore, AL. It’s impressive, too. Locals will certainly support the facility but it will mostly cater to visitors. And those locals will not have to travel to Biloxi while Gadsden County will be the better for it.
As far as the criminal element: This is not the Mafia who wants the casino. It’s an Indian tribe, who have their roots in Southern Alabama. But, of course, that doesn’t preclude an uptick in crime. Prosperity attracts a certain amount of crime. The pickings are easier.
Gretna is not the only location in Florida that would benefit from legislative approval. Washington County also passed a referendum allowing slot machines in their county. Palm Beach County in South Florida is another.
The Seminole Indians will still have their posh gambling facilities in South Florida and they’ll still generate lots of revenue and taxes even if the Gretna slots are approved.
But other parts of the state can benefit, too. And especially in Gretna’s case where there is a facility already in place and chomping at the bit to expand into a regional tourist attraction.
It would be a win-win situation for the legislature, this county, and all of North Florida.