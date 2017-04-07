AN EMPTY STATE

Some, like the Department of Defense, employ literally millions of uniformed and civilian employees, others have only a few thousand employees, but all have in common a layer of management below the secretary, political appointees, with responsibilities in certain areas. These are the deputy secretaries, under-secretaries and assistant secretaries, each charged with management of certain specialized areas. Answering to them are ranks of specialists who have intimate knowledge in a certain area.
That’s how it should work, but right now there are literally thousands of unfilled positions, waiting for action by the administration. This extends to ambassadorships, as well as the specialized deputy and assistant secretaries. By custom these positions are filled by the incoming administration with faithful from the party’s ranks. As a courtesy, the outgoing administration will leave some of these people in place, but these are political appointments and a Republican seldom finds a Democrat in place that suits and vice-versa.
So, if you are an Obama appointee you have expected to leave, you have probably submitted your resignation, and you are on the job-hunt. Yet as noted, a huge numbers of these jobs are unfilled or remain handled by a holdover.
Foggy Bottom is eerily empty. The State Department, because it deals with nations all over the world, is normally staffed by experts in these areas, people intimately knowledgable about customs and facts, politics and all the aspects of life, so that the administration can make intelligent, carefully-considered decisions. Two months into the Trump administration there are dozens of high-ranking positions vacant at State meaning that the work of these specialized staffs is not being blended into the overall foreign policy of this country. Rex Tillerson does not meet one-on-one with staff and seems to be conducting a one-man foreign policy, as a messenger-boy for Donald Trump.
This also goes for Justice and Education, Homeland Security, the C.I.A and so on and on. This leaves the administration minus the best thinking because the structure that feeds this information to the top, in an orderly fashion, has been disrupted by failure to fill the open jobs.
The reasons are varied. Usually these jobs are filled from the faculties of universities and think tanks by people who specialize, but many potential candidates don’t want the job. Few educators want to admit they were an under-secretary of Education for Betsy DeVos, for example. That’s the professional kiss of death. Other reports say that many of the proposed personnel do not make the cut on background checks; still others don’t want to work in a department which includes what President Trump called “landing parties,” political operatives placed to be eyes and ears reporting directly to the White House.
It’s one thing to report to the Secretary, but a quasi-secret police as well? Rather stay at old State U, thank you. Add to that nearly 1,000 federal judgeships vacant.
“I know all the best people, top people,” said candidate Trump. OK, Mr. President, how’s about putting them to work because the government and the people of this country need them very badly, right now.