OBITUARY
Clayton Oaks
Clayton Oaks, 81, died March 29, 2017 at the Margaret Z. Dozier Hospice House. He was a native of Crawfordville, where he graduated from Crawfordville High School in 1954. Clayton grew up in the restaurant business with his parents, the owners and operators of Oaks Restaurant in Panacea. He owned and managed Clayton's House of Seafood on Ochlockonee Bay for several years.
He moved to Albany and opened Clayton's in Radium Springs. He also owned and operated other restaurants during his career. When he retired he moved to Steinhatchee and opened Rustic Creations, a shop where he made and sold his wood furniture. A sign hung in the shop that said, "Hobby gone out of control" and he was known as "Stickman." Clayton was a proud medal owner for catching the World Record white cat fish on a fly rod.
He was survived by his wife, Anne Oaks; children, Regina Strickland (Robert), Clay Oaks (Robin), Chris Oaks (Stacey), Melisa Oaks and Mark Smith; friend and mother of his children, Genevieve Oaks; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and his 4-legged son Shadow. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alton and Ora Oaks, and sisters, Evalinda Lobdill and Sonya Hendrickson.
Family will receive friends Saturday, April 1, 2017, 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 84 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. Graveside service will be held Sunday, April 2, 2017, 3:00 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery on U.S. Hwy. 90 East.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308, 850-878-5310.
Arrangements are under the care of Skip Young with Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com .
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)