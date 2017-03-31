OFF TO PHOENIX FOR FINAL FOUR

For the 16th year in a row I'm heading to the Final Four host city.
This year it will be in Phoenix, a part of the country I've never been to before.
I was hoping the Florida Gator basketball team was going to be there too. But, Sendarus Thornwell and the South Carolina Gamecocks had something to say about that, eliminating the Gators in Sunday's East Region finals in New York.
Thus Thornwell and Company will be making a first Gamecock trip ever to a Final Four and their opponent in Saturday's semi-finals will be another first timer, Gonzaga.
Their opening game will be followed by a North Carolina-Oregon match-up with Saturday's winners going to Monday night’s final.
Last week I hit on two of four picks to make it to the Final Dance. The Tar Heels and Bulldogs were those picks while I missed on Florida and Kansas.
This weekend I think Gonzaga has more overall scoring power than South Carolina, though the Gamecocks are playing like they’re on a mission.
I also feel North Carolina is on a mission and their length and depth will get them past the Ducks.
The Heels’ momentum should then carry them by Gonzaga in a game I hope to watch at our "old timers" annual championship night party hosted by Jack Harnett and Tom Skipper after I fly home Monday.