COUNTY PLAYERS ON ALL BIG BEND

GIRLS’ TEAM
FIRST TEAM: East Gadsden’s Jamiya Bittle, a senior guard, averaged 17 ppgs and 4 steals.
THIRD TEAM: East Gadsden’s Trentorria Greene, senior, averaged 10 points and 6 rebounds per game.
HONORABLE MENTION: EGHS’s Keyaria James with 12 ppg.
BOYS’ TEAM
FIRST TEAM: West Gadsden’s Andrew Reddick, senior guard, averaged 12 points, 6 assists, 6 steals and 5 rebounds. Very well-rounded player!
THIRD TEAM: West Gadsden’s Mark Bradwell, senior, 10 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks and 3 steals per game.
THIRD TEAM: East Gadsden’s Titus Burns. The senior Jaguar averaged 17 points and 5 rebounds an outing.
HONORABLE MENTION: Although there were no county players mentioned here, I’m going to add all the rest of the State Championship West Gadsden Panther team here! Go Panthers!
TENNIS TEAM LOVES WINNING: After over two weeks off, the Munroe tennis team jumped right in on Monday with a 5-2 win over District 2-1A opponent North Florida Christian. Allison Bergman, Reilly Allman and Morgan Bot won close 9-7 battles and Emily Anderson won handily, 8-2. #1 player Jenna Branson was the sacrificial lamb to NFC’s #1 player, who also won the City Championship recently.
The team advanced to 5-1 overall with all of their wins coming against district opponents.
VOLLEYBALL TAKES LEAD:
A new national trend was revealed two years ago when, for the first time, more high school girls played volleyball than basketball in the USA; this according to a survey by the National Federation of State High School Associations. In 2016 volleyball added over 4,000 new players while basketball lost 276 participants. Over the past decade volleyball increased 40,000 while basketball decreased 23,000. But why? Some coaches cite the move of African-Americans from basketball to volleyball. They say the sport appeals to the very tall and the very small. That small part was added when the defensive position of libero was created.
Others cite the permission of the sport to allow a girl to be powerful, strong and assertive while having a net between them and the opponent. They want competition without the physical contact.
And still others cite the high level of athleticism and hand-eye coordination basketball requires to be successful. As a former long-time basketball coach, I can vouch for that. I coached basketball, my daughter coaches volleyball. Hopefully, both sports can continue to coexist for a long, long time and maintain growth.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK:
Here are five quotes that compliment all the awesome basketball games played under the title of “March Madness.”
"We can't win at home and we can't win on the road. My problem as general manager is I can't think of another place to play." –Pat Williams
"The rule was "No autopsy, no foul." –Stewart Granger
"When I dunk, I put something on it. I want the ball to hit the floor before I do." –Darryl Dawkins
"The secret is to have eight great players and four others who will cheer like crazy." –Jerry Tarkanian
"The invention of basketball was not an accident. It was developed to meet a need. Those boys simply would not play ‘Drop the Handkerchief’." –James Naismith