BOCC HONORS STATE CHAMPS

Gadsden County commissioners honored the West Gadsden High School Panthers last week for their Division 1-A State Championship.
“This is a very special occasion,” Commissioner Gene Morgan said about the Board’s recognition of the Panther players.
Morgan said that the team made the county proud throughout the season. He praised them for their hard work and commitment.
“There is no doubt,” Morgan said, “that they will bring home another state championship.”
Morgan added that now the cameras were on the team.
“We are so proud of you,” Commissioner Brenda Holt said of the team and coaches, adding, “we love you.”
Commissioner Eric Hinson praised the team for their hard work as did Commissioner Anthony Veigbesie.
Chairperson Sherrie Taylor, who was instrumental in putting together a West Gadsden Pep Rally for the Panthers team, praised the team and coaches for bringing a state championship back to Gadsden
County.
“Today this is about all of Gadsden County,” she said.
Each player and coach received a plaque commemorating the state championship from the county
This team became the school's first state champion, beating Wildwood 64-44 at the Lakeland Center.
On top of a great game, the win was dedicated to Greensboro basketball icon William Moody who was a long-time volunteer coach for the school before passing away last summer.
WGHS winning team members are: Jimmy Hester, BJ Corker, Andrew Reddick, Charles Williams, Brandon Shingles, Xavier Bush, Russell Harrison, Armond Williams, Paul Matthews, Dedric Streeter, Antonio
Charleston, Emond Miller, Ronterrious Stokes, Mark Bradwell, Rondderrious Stokes, Jamaal Holt and Sammy Carter.