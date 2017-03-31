JAGS AND BOBCATS WIN TWO IN BASEBALL

Both the East Gadsden and Munroe baseball teams picked up a pair of wins last week with the Jaguars topping FAMU High and West Gadsden and the Bobcats knocking off Tallavana twice.
East Gadsden defeated the Baby Rattlers in Tallahassee on Tuesday, 12-4, behind the pitching of Keper Baldwin who also added two hits in the game. Teammates Thomas Jones and Daryl Bradwell punched a pair of hits each in the contest and Jones got a pitching save.
Jones got a pitching relief decision in the Friday 8-6 win over the Panthers.
Jones drove in a run then scored on a Ray Ray Debose hit in the bottom of the fifth when the Jaguars broke a 6-all tie.
Tyreck Sparks led East Gadsden at the plate in the game, mustering three hits.
Munroe took out the Lion 22-3 Tuesday at Tallavana and 18-1 Thursday in Mt. Pleasant.
Ben Fletcher was the winning pitcher Tuesday. Dashiell Bassett rapped three Bobcat hits in the contest and Slater Stephens, Steven Burdick and Gage Rudd had two base knocks apiece.
Burdick plated four runs with his hits.
In the Thursday 18-1 victory, Alex Shiver was the winning pitcher helping his cause with two hits of his own.
Jackson Machado smacked two hits including a double and drove in three runs and Burdick added two hits that included a triple that drove in two runs.
In this week’s play East Gadsden hosted Marianna Tuesday and will host West Gadsden Thursday. Next Tuesday Jefferson County comes to Corry.
Munroe played at Florida High Tuesday and will play at Aucilla Friday. They host John Paul II next Tuesday.
After their game with East Gadsden Thursday, West Gadsden will play at Vernon Monday.
Tallavana hosted Popular Springs Tuesday and will play at Popular Springs Saturday.