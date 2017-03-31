‘NOLES HAVE GOOD BASEBALL WEEK

Florida State's baseball team won all four of their games last week lifting their record to 18-7.
The week started with a walk-off 10-9 home win over Jacksonville Tuesday.
The Seminoles trailed 9-7 in the bottom of the ninth and won it on a J.C. Flowers’ two-run single that closed a three-run inning.
Taylor Walls had a four-hit game, that included a home run, and Drew Carlton got a relief win.
FSU next swept a three-game ACC series in South Bend topping Notre Dame 8-2 and 8-3 in a Friday double-header and 5-1 in a Saturday game.
Dylan Busby had a three-hit, home run game in the 8-2 win that also saw Cal Raleigh homer. Cole Sands was the winning pitcher.
Jim Voyles got a relief win in the 8-3 contest and Flowers had a four-hit game.
Drew Parrish picked up a complete-game-win in Saturday's contest that saw Jackson Lueck and Quincy Nieporte hit home runs.
The Seminoles met Florida in Jacksonville Tuesday. They will host North Carolina in a Friday, Saturday and Sunday ACC series before hosting Florida Gulf Coast Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Gators started their week off with a 9-8, 11-inning win over Stetson in a game that had Kirry McMullen get the pitching decision and J.J. Schwarz get three hits.
Florida then slipped by LSU 1-0 in a Friday SEC home series opener behind the pitching of Alex Faedo. Tyler Dyson picked up a save in the event. Schwarz plated Deacon Liput with a sixth inning sacrifice fly to account for the game’s only run.
Saturday, the Gators topped the visitors 8-1 with Brady Singer getting a complete-game-win and Mike Rivera slapping three hits.
Florida couldn't complete the sweep Sunday, losing 10-6 to the visitors.
The Gators took a 16-9 mark into Tuesday's FSU game. They will play at Missouri Friday, Saturday and Sunday before hosting Stetson Tuesday.
Florida A&M had a shaky week losing to Mercer 9-2 and 11-5 in a Tuesday and Wednesday series in Macon.
The Rattlers then lost two of three in a Tampa series with South Florida over the weekend.
The host Bulls won 11-1 Friday and 11-5 Sunday.
FAMU avoided a sweep by winning a 3-2 11-inning match Saturday.
Willis McDaniel scored the winning run in a run-down play and Thomas Nicoll got credit for the win.
The 15-9 Rattlers hosted Alabama State Wednesday. They will travel to North Carolina Central for a Saturday MEAC double-header and a Sunday single game.
FAMU will play at Alabama State next Wednesday.