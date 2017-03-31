SUSPECT SOUGHT IN HAVANA SHOOTING

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office issued the following press release concerning a shooting in Havana on Saturday night:
The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who they say shot someone during a community barbecue in Havana on March 25, 2017.
Deputies, investigators, Florida Highway Patrol, Midway Police and Havana Police all responded to the Hampton Heights Community in Havana near the old Havana Northside High School at around 8:25 PM.
When police arrived on the chaotic scene of a crowd of approximately 1,000 people or more, they found two male subjects injured: Travis Maddox with a gunshot wound to his arm and torso area and Durella Gaines with blunt trauma to his head from a glass bottle. Both victims were transported by ambulance to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later released.
Multiple shell casings were also found at the scene and the investigation is still ongoing.
(Editor’s note: It was a confusing night for local residents of Havana who could hear a large fireworks display going off at a church function while sirens blared into the night heading toward Hampton Heights. Early posts on social media and reports of a shooting that occurred in Cincinnati, Ohio apparently had people thinking there had been a death and several injuries at the Havana party.)