SUPERVALU DONATES $15,000 TO SECOND HARVEST

As one of the nation’s largest grocery wholesalers and retailers, SUPERVALU, Inc. serves customers across the United States through a network of approximately 3,400 stores. With a distribution center in Quincy, SUPERVALU believes this partnership will assist the community by providing meals to the Gadsden County area, one of the 11 counties Second Harvest of the Big Bend serves.
More than 107,000 individuals, families and children face hunger here in the Big Bend region. Headquartered in Tallahassee, Second Harvest of the Big Bend’s mission is to feed the hungry in its 11-county region through a network of partner agencies and to educate and engage the community in the fight against hunger. Last year, the food bank distributed over 6.5 million pounds of food, enough for 5.2 million meals, to its partner agencies in the Big Bend area.
“We are beyond grateful for SUPERVALU’s donation. Not only will this help provide over 60,000 meals to those in need in Gadsden County, it also will help spread awareness of those facing hunger,” said Second Harvest CEO Rick Minor. “We often don’t realize what our own neighbors are going through. We hope this donation will shed some light and encourage others to take action against hunger.”
The entire $15,000 donation will remain in Gadsden County and support the partner agencies throughout the county.
To learn more about the Second Harvest of the Big Bend or to make a food or monetary donation, visit http://www.FightingHunger.org/ .