Legals for 03-31-17

Gadsden County Board of County
Commissioners
Library Assistant
Part-Time (20 Hours Per Week)
Position #0237
Bill McGill Public Library - Quincy
Salary $10.15 to $15.23 Hourly
Position Closes: April 10, 2017
To obtain additional information about this position visit our website at www.gadsdengov.net . EEO/AA.
2t: 3/30/17, 4/6/17
_________________________________
CITY OF MIDWAY EMPLOYMENT
OPPORTUNITY
The City of Midway is advertising and is currently accepting applications for a full-time Police Chief.
Salary Range: Negotiable.
Qualifications:
A Bachelor’s degree is required from an accredited four-year university in Criminal Justice or related field. Must be certified and possess a State of Florida Police Standards and Training Certificate from a recognized Law Enforcement Academy or ten years of progressively responsible experience in law enforcement work in a sworn capacity is preferred; five years of which must have been in some type of supervisory experience in a law enforcement agency. A comparable amount of training, education and/or experience can be substituted for the minimum qualifications and must be submitted for the minimum qualifications. Must be computer literate in a variety of computer functions including, but not limited to Microsoft Office Suites; Word, Excel, Power Point, Internet, and law enforcement related programs used by the City and the County. Must possess a class “E” State of Florida Driver’s License and must pass a background investigation. Excellent benefits including FL Retirement System.
Applications may be obtained from the Midway City Hall located at 50 MLK Blvd., Midway, FL 32343 or from our website: www.mymidwayfl.com. Application deadline: Open until filled. For additional information please contact Midway City Hall at (850) 574-2355 or fax the application and resume to (850) 574-0633.
9t: 3/30/17-5/25/17
_________________________________