BUMPER STICKERS REFLECT LIFE

Bumper stickers reflect our lives. Some espouse words of wisdom and some are just plain silly.
But we all like reading bumper stickers and deciding whether we agree with them or not. Some make us happy, some sad, and some down right mad. Here’s a list of a few interesting ones I gleaned from the Internet.
• Where there's a will ... I want to be in it.
• I took an IQ test and the results were negative.
• Ever stop to think, and forget to start again?
• On the other hand, you have different fingers.
• A day without sunshine is, like, night.
• Two wrongs don't make a right, but two Wrights made an airplane.
• 42.7 percent of all statistics are made up on the spot.
• Honk if you love peace and quiet.
• You never really learn to swear until you learn to drive.
• If you think nobody cares, try missing a couple of payments.
• A penny saved is a government oversight.
• The buck doesn't even slow down here!
• Originality is the art of concealing your sources.
• |||||||//////__ __ __ __ __ The domino effect at work.
• Shin - Device for finding furniture in the dark.
• Which is the non-smoking lifeboat?
• It said 'Insert disk #3,’ but only two will fit.
• I've taken a vow of poverty. To annoy me, send money.
• A waist is a terrible thing to mind.
• COLE'S LAW: Thinly sliced cabbage.
• Help stamp out and eradicate superfluous redundancy.
• Energizer bunny arrested, charged with battery.