CALL IT WHAT IT IS … MURDER!

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the attack in London last week, saying Thursday that Masood was a “soldier of the caliphate,” a news source reported.
What a world we live in now where political and religious ideals are fought out among the innocent.
As for me, that kind of violence does not make me want to rush out and befriend a Muslim extremist or any group that would support such actions.
As a matter of fact, it has the exact opposite affect on me.
The more of this that I hear about, the more I think we are allowing the political correctness we have had forced upon us over the years to influence our decisions.
We are not dealing with folks who accept political correctness or the idea that we can all live together peacefully.
It is not going to happen.
ISIS and those like it see the rest of the world as their enemy and what we saw in London was part of their “Holy War” against us.
They want us dead, and that is the bottom line.
We are told we should be tolerant of their belief system, but they do not have to be tolerant of ours.
I do not understand a belief system that requires you to kill those that disagree with you. It does not make any sense to me no matter how you play it out.
In this nation we would not tolerate folks who felt that way. The national news media would bash them across the country, making them out to be the worst thing in the history of man.
Now they just present the murders as a political statement by a group of people with different ideals from ours when the truth is they are ruthless murderers whose ideals are opposite to what we believe to be sacred, a human life.
A brutal slaying and multiple deaths are a horrible thing and should be reported as such.
I personally believe we should call these kinds of horrible murders what they are, bad people killing good people.
Under our roof that is condemned across the board and I believe it is time that the American Press stepped up to the plate and called this type of action what it really is: murder.