Whom among you knew that a 221-pound, 999.99/1000 purity-rate solid gold coin existed in this world?
Seems a group of thieves broke into the Bode museum in Berlin, Germany in the middle of the night, said police. The law enforcement officers said the culprits broke through a window and carried the big one down a ladder that was found nearby.
“The huge coin, which has a diameter of 20.9 inches and features a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, has a face value of $750,000, but it would be worth almost $4.5 million at market prices due to its weight,” said police spokesperson Stefan Peterson.
Now, I have some questions about this crime. One, why, to use one of fellow journalist Mark Hinson's phrases, in the pluperfect hell did the museum not have security systems in place broad enough to avoid such a situation? A reasonable mind would begin to compare the crime to a similar story featured in the movie, Topkapi. That movie describes an unlikely theme of a museum within the Topkapi Palace in Istanbul, Turkey. The perpetrators came in through the glass ceiling light, which did not have an alarm, avoided the motion floor lights by hovering over domed figures and other statuary and escaping the building undetected. I've always thought they must have had an inside source who gave them the specific expertise needed.
Secondly, my question would be, why did Berlin have this piece, which in my opinion should be a national source of pride for Great Britain instead.
Thirdly, I figure that if Ms. Markel's German police can't find out 'who dunnit' and bring them to justice, there will be heck to pay by someone who decided this theft would be better represented by the movie, Goldfinger.