It comes as no news to regular readers of these scribblings that I did not support Donald Trump. My objections were based upon his seeming inability to understand basic economics and a penchant for making promises he could not keep. But I said he’s my president and I would give him a chance to show what he’s made of. I think I’ve seen enough. If you don’t recognize the quote, it’s from The Art of the Deal. The man doesn’t listen to his own advice.
I have a metal garbage can in my kitchen. You tread on the pedal and the lid opens and it hits the counter, so everything goes clang as it’s tossed out. The record of Donald Trump thus far is one “clang” after another.
Falsehoods can be told when you honestly believe erroneously, but lies are intentional. Wire taps? Complete fabrication – a lie. He could have found out – he chose not to do so. Clang! The plan for, “beautiful health care with better coverage and lower premiums.” He had no plan and signed on to Paul Ryan’s AynRandcare bill. A lie – clang! “We’re going to build a beautiful wall and Mexico will pay for it.” Clang!
The more serious stuff, like promises to reopen coal mines, flies in the face of basic economics. Natural gas and renewables are cheaper and they do less damage to the environment. Coal will wither away and all the relaxed regulations won’t help. Trump can’t make it happen. Another major mine disaster through relaxed regulations may hasten the day the business finally folds.
Bring jobs back to the USA. Only if it makes economic sense and in many cases it does. So factories come back, but it has nothing to do with Trump and everything to do with supply lines, costs and
demand. Clang!
Now serious questions arise about the people he surrounded himself with, including Paul Manafort who engineered a change in the GOP platform to accept the theft of territory from the Ukraine by Russia.
The guy is pulling down millions and it seems he’s not alone. The recently departed National Security advisor, General Flynn, was paid many thousands of dollars in speaking fees by Russia’s RT Television and thousands more to advise other Russian clients. To quote historian Douglas Brinkley, “There’s a smell of treason in the air.”
The economy is booming. It was before Trump was elected, despite the rubbish he spouted (more lies). The job growth is not his – yet. Six months from now, wherever the economy is, that’s Trump’s.
At what point do the people who voted for him realize they’ve been taken? I watch on newscasts, silly old women in Trump shirts and specially-selected, one supposes, addled Southerners saying they support Trump unreservedly. But if you ask them why and press the point they cannot defend what he’s accomplished; which is nothing.
“Trump Budget Slams West Virginia.” Headline from the Charleston Gazette – Mail. He won West Virginia with 69% of the vote. At what point does West Virginia wake up? That’s the deal.