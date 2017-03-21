Luella Smith Bowers, 81, of Quincy, died on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 in Tallahassee. She was a member of Palace AME Church in Havana where her viewing will be held on Friday, March 24, 2017 from 5 PM to 7 PM. Funeral service will be 11 AM Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Bethel AME Church in Tallahassee (501 Orange Avenue). She will be interred in the St. Hebron AME Church Cemetery in Quincy. She is survived by her loving son, Tan C. Moss (Brenda) of Tallahassee; and her siblings, Paul L. Nixon (Ruth) of Bowie, MD, Joanne Massalena Bowden (Raymond) of Baltimore, MD and Earnestine Smith of Havana. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Bradwell Mortuary of Quincy is in charge of the services.