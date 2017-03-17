Lucy Grace Fisackerly Whitehead, of Havana, passed away on March 15, 2017. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Reverend John V. Whitehead. Lucy was a retired registered nurse.
Lucy was born in Jacksonville, FL. on January 12, 1935. She attended public schools in Duval County, graduating from Landon High School in 1952. She attended Florida Southern College, in Lakeland receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology in 1956. She was a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi International Sorority. She also attended the Candler School of Theology at Emory University in Atlanta where she received her Master of Christian Education degree in 1957, and attended the University of North Florida in Jacksonville where she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Quincy, FL. Her husband, Rev. Whitehead, is a retired United Methodist Minister who served many churches in the state of Florida including the Centenary United Methodist Church in Quincy, from 1979 – 1985.
Lucy was a member of Washington Chapter #43 Order of the Eastern Star, Quincy, where she served with her husband John as Worthy Matron and Worthy Patron several times.
She is survived by a daughter Marilyn Fair (Joseph) and grandson Nicolas; two sons John, Jr. and Jim (Mindy); she is also survived by one brother William A Fisackerly (Annabelle), many nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2017 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Quincy, FL. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church parlor, beginning at 10:00 am. Memorial Contributions may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church 206 N. Madison St, Quincy, FL 32351.
Faith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements (850-539-4300
Lucy Grace Fisackerly Whitehead
