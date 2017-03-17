‘NOLES, RATTLERS, GATORS ALL WIN WEEKEND SERIES

Florida State, Florida A&M, and Florida all won baseball series they were involved in over the weekend but none of the teams could manage a sweep.
The Seminoles hosted Boston College in an ACC series and promptly lost Friday's opening game 8-5.
The home team bounced back to take Saturday's first game 11-1 using a six-run sixth inning. Taylor Walls had three FSU hits in the game and Tyler Holton upped his record to 4-0 with the pitching win.
The Seminoles muscled up on BC again in Saturday’s game 2, winning 13-0 with Drew Parrish getting the pitching win. Walls had three more hits and drove in three runs in the series final.
The Seminoles went to 13-3 with the wins. That includes a two-game sweep at Orlando last Tuesday and Wednesday when FSU defeated Central Florida 5-2 and 5-0.
In the 5-2 Tuesday win Alex Byrd was the winning pitcher of record and Drew Carlton got a save.
Rhett Aplin had three Seminole hits and Quincy Nieporte drove in three runs.
Will Zirzow was the winning pitcher of the Wednesday 5-0 meeting and Matt Henderson had two hits and Aplin drove in two runs in the game.
Florida State took that 13-3 record into this past Tuesday's game at Florida.
Last night (Wednesday) they hosted Florida Gulf Coast before traveling to Blacksburg for Friday, Saturday and Sunday games with Virginia Tech. Tuesday the Seminoles will host Jacksonville.
The Rattlers managed to open their MEAC season with an 11-6 win Friday and a 4-3 win Saturday. But host Bethune-Cookman denied the visitors a sweep when they took Saturday's second game of a twin bill 5-1.
JoJo Durden was the winning pitcher Friday in a contest that saw FAMU's Willis McDaniel gather four hits and drive in three runs. The Rattlers' Brian Davis also smashed a three-run homer in the game.
In Saturday's 11-inning win Aubry McCarthy had three hits including a pair of home runs for the Rattlers. The second long-ball was an 11th inning bomb that allowed Hunter Fillingim to earn a win.
FAMU took an 11-4 record into a Tuesday Tallahassee game with Jacksonville. They host Savannah State in a double header Saturday and a single game Sunday before playing at Mercer Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Gators dropped their mid-week games, losing to Florida Gulf Coast 7-3 Tuesday and 3-2 Wednesday.
They came back to beat Seton Hall in a series opener Friday 8-0 with Alex Faedo running his pitching record to 4-0 and J.J. Schwarz, Dalton Guthrie, and Keenan Bell hitting round-trippers.
Saturday, Florida lost the first game of a double-header 3-2 to the Seton Hall before winning the second game 4-3 to capture the series.
Kirby McMullen was the second game's pitching winner and Michael Byrne collected a save. Ryan Larsen homered and Jonathan India plated the winning run with a sacrifice
fly in the bottom of the eighth.
The 12-5 Gators play at Auburn this weekend and go to Stetson for a game Tuesday.