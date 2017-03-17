ATHLETES COMPETE IN SPECIAL OLYMPIC GAMES

For the past 46 years the place to be in March has been the Gadsden County Special Olympics Game. This year they were held at the East Gadsden High School football and track facility.
Not a frown could be seen as over 100 athletes, volunteers and the East Gadsden High School band participated in a Special Olympics Parade that kicks off the event each year.
Robert Johnson, a mainstay at the Special Olympics, marked his 46th year coming to the games.
The parade of athletes was followed by the running of the Special Olympics Torch.
The games were officially opened this year by Superintendent Roger Milton who praised the athletes for their participation and commitment to Special Olympics.
Athletes competed for an opportunity to go to the Florida Special Olympics Games to be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando and kicks off with an exciting Olympic-style opening ceremony featuring the final leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run in May.