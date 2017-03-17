GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS ROUNDUP

Coach Pinkston commented after the game, “I was pleased being this was our first game of the season. There are only two returning players on this year’s roster of sixteen players. Our girls are young and have never played much softball. My goal is for them to gain valuable experience in building a program the community can be proud of. It won’t be easy. We’re going to feel bumps and bruises along the way, but I believe we’ll persevere.”
FAMU 18
EAST GADSDEN 15
Two days later the team traveled to FAMU to play the Rattlers. East Gadsden lost a hard-fought battle to FAMU DRS 18-15. Denecia Howard was impressive at shortstop. Howard hit a triple that scored three runs, giving the Lady Jaguars a significant lead in the first inning.
“It was a close game,” said Coach Pinkston. “The fans were cheering all night, willing their respective teams to what would be their first victory of the season. Tonight, our girls witnessed what it takes to win. There were some important takeaways including our ability to handle emotions and not giving up. Consequently, I expect attention to detail and our overall sense of urgency to rise in upcoming practices.”
Next game: Rickards vs. East Gadsden at Gus Bert Park in Havana on March 20. Game starts at 5:30 PM.
WEST GADSDEN
After taking this week off for spring break, the Panthers will face Vernon on Thursday in a doubleheader at Vernon. The next day, in a quick turnaround, the team will travel to East Gadsden for a 1:30 in-school game.
TENNIS
RFM 5
FLORIDA HIGH 2
The Munroe tennis team defeated Florida High by a 5-2 score last week.
The team will be off a week for spring break and then another week because of the school’s senior trip to Colorado skiing. Five of the six players are seniors.
Upon their return from their trip, the team will travel to Tallahassee to face North Florida Christian on March 27 and then Madison County on March 29. Both of these matches are district contests.