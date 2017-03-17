HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL TEAMS HAVE TOUGH WEEK

The high school baseball teams in the county had a rough time this past week.
Tallavana played Aucilla twice and lost a pair of shutouts by 5-0 and 8-0 scores last Tuesday and Thursday.
West Gadsden lost to Franklin County 13-1 last Thursday.
Rickards bopped Munroe 22-0 last Tuesday and Marianna dropped East Gadsden 17-0 also on Tuesday.
Tallavana's next play will be at Munroe next Tuesday.
The Bobcats played at John Paul II Tuesday and will play at Wewahitchka Monday.
West Gadsden played at Bozeman Tuesday and will play a double-header at Liberty County tonight (Thursday).
East Gadsden was at Godby Tuesday.