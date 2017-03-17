STATE CHAMPS HONORED!

Friday was a big day in Greensboro.
It started with a West Gadsden High School (WGHS) pep rally for the Panthers’ state championship basketball team, followed a few hours later with a victory parade (see page 2), and ended with a cookout at the park behind the Greensboro City Hall.
The rally was held in the WGHS gym and was filled with activities including performances by Greensboro Elementary’s Girls’ Dance Team, “The Pink Panthers,” coached by
Tameka Battles and some of the WGHS teachers performing a dance as well.
Gadsden County commission chairperson Sherrie Taylor coordinated the event.
The county commissioners gave the Panthers’ coaching staff a proclamation for its efforts in bringing back a state championship to the county.
School Superintendent Roger Milton presented the coaches with a proclamation from former Supt. Reginald James (who was unable to be at the rally) which stated in part:
“I want you and your team to know how proud I am of you for never giving up and bringing the championship back to Greensboro. Your victory represents the true meaning of determination. Panthers, you are the champions!”
Milton thanked the coaching staff and team for working tirelessly to bring back a state championship to West Gadsden and Gadsden County.
Coach Andrew Moten spoke about the hours of work that the team put into becoming champions and added that this win was for Greensboro’s William Moody who had helped over the years with basketball programs at West Gadsden before his untimely passing.
Each of the team members were presented certificates, team pictures and trophies for their participation in the 2017 Division 1A State Championship.
WGHS winning team members are: Jimmy Hester, BJ Corker, Andrew Reddick, Charles Williams, Brandon Shingles, Xavier Bush, Russell Harrison, Armond Williams, Paul Matthews, Dedric Streeter, Antonio Charleston, Emond Miller, Ronterrious Stokes, Mark Bradwell, Rondderrious Stokes, Jamaal Holt and Sammy Carter.