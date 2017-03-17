COUNTY NAMES STREET FOR PRESIDENT OBAMA

Gadsden County Commissioners approved the renaming of South Atlanta Street to Barack Obama Blvd.
The name change came about because Commissioner Brenda Holt had requested that an agenda item be prepared to present to the board to rename South Atlanta Street for the former president.
The agenda item stated that the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners has sole authority for the approval of all road and street renaming requests according to Gadsden County’s Road Renaming Policy.
The policy only applies to roads and streets in the unincorporated areas of Gadsden County.
The Enhanced 911 coordinator, Maurice Peddie, reviewed the road records to make sure there were no current roads within Gadsden County that have the same name.
The 911 Office will work with the Planning and Community Development Department to make sure the approved road name is properly mapped for future reference.
Holt told the commission that she had spoken with residents about the name change and they were in agreement about the change.
Commissioner Gene Morgan stated he was concerned whether all of the residents were made aware of the changes.
The name change was approved in a 4-1 vote with Morgan voting against the measure.