Havana Kiwanis Club President Mike Zeigler presents a $500 scholarship check to Jazlynae Chandler.

LOCAL STUDENT AWARDED $500 SCHOLARSHIP

Friday, March 17. 2017
Herald News Report

The Havana Kiwanis Club presented a $500 college scholarship to Havana resident and East Gadsden High School graduate Jazlynae Chandler at last week’s club meeting.

The scholarship, one of two offered locally by the Kiwanis Club, will pay for Jazlynae’s summer school tuition.

The Havana Kiwanis Club also funds additional scholarships through an endowment at TCC for local students attending that school.

Jazlynae, 20, is a third-year student majoring in political science at FAMU with a minor in criminal justice. She plans to attend law school upon graduation.

Besides being a full-time student, Jazlynae is a full-time dispatcher at the Havana Police Department. She is also expecting her first child, a daughter, in July.

“She’s an outstanding young lady,” said Havana Police Chief Tracy Smith, Jazlynae’s employer. “I think it’s great when someone from the community like her can benefit from this scholarship.”

A check was presented to Jazlynae by club president Mike Ziegler.
