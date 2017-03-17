Herald News Report
The Havana Kiwanis Club presented a $500 college scholarship to Havana resident and East Gadsden High School graduate Jazlynae Chandler at last week’s club meeting.
The scholarship, one of two offered locally by the Kiwanis Club, will pay for Jazlynae’s summer school tuition.
Havana Kiwanis Club President Mike Zeigler presents a $500 scholarship check to Jazlynae Chandler.
LOCAL STUDENT AWARDED $500 SCHOLARSHIP
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)