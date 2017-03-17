SPRING ALMOST HERE

Spring starts Monday, March 20. Except for a few cold days, spring seemed to have started in January this year with mild weather and early blooming plants.
When it comes to seasons, I love the fall first and spring second. The other two get old after awhile. Summer lasts too long in Florida and winter is boring after the football and hunting seasons are over.
Spring is like a new beginning. Flowers and trees bloom and bud and the temperature starts warming up. Time changes and the days get longer, giving all of us more time – and it seems, energy – after work to enjoy late afternoon hours in the daylight. There’s plenty of time to take a walk, wash a car, piddle in the yard, or go fishing. You can get a lot of things done that you couldn’t during the short, colder days of winter.
Another good thing about spring, in my line of work, is that many of the numerous night meets we have to attend are adjourned before dark, even though it might be almost 9:00 p.m. Psychologically, it feels less stressful to attend a night meeting during daylight hours. In the dead of winter, a six o’clock meeting starts at night and are more depressing, especially if a story has to be written by the next morning.
Here are some facts I gathered from the on-line Wikipedia encyclopedia about Springtime:
Spring is one of the four seasons of temperate zones, the transition from winter into summer. Astronomically, some Western countries consider spring to begin with the vernal equinox around March 20 and end with the summer solstice around June 21. In meteorology, it is instead counted as the whole months of March, April, and May. For many people in temperate parts of the United States, spring is synonymous with baseball, either Major League Baseball's Spring Training or time to sign up for Little League Baseball.
As in summer, the axial tilt of the Earth is toward the Sun, and daylight hours are greater than or equal to 12 hours and rapidly increasing (especially in higher latitudes).
The hemisphere begins to warm significantly, causing new plant growth to spring forth, giving the season its name. Snow (if any) begins to melt, and rivers and streams swell with runoff and spring rains. Most flowering plants bloom this time of year, in a long succession beginning even when snow is still on the ground, and continuing into early summer.
Severe weather most often occurs during the spring, when warm air begins to invade from lower latitudes while cold air is still pushing from the polar regions. Flooding is also most common in and near mountainous areas during this time of year due to snowmelt, many times accelerated by warm rains. In the United States, Tornado Alley is most active by far this time of year, especially since the Rocky Mountains prevent the surging hot and cold air masses from spreading westward and instead force them directly at each other. Besides tornados, supercell thunderstorms can also produce dangerously large hail and very high winds, for which a severe thunderstorm warning or even tornado warning is usually issued. Even more so than winter, the jet streams play an important role in severe weather in the springtime.
The hurricane season officially begins in late spring, on June 1 in the northern Atlantic. Before these dates, hurricanes are almost unheard of and even tropical storms are rare, one of the earliest ever being Tropical Storm Ana in mid-April 2003. Even in June, hurricanes are uncommon.
Springtime is seen as a time of growth, renewal, of new life (both plant and animal) being born, and of the cycle of life once again starting. It is also used more generally as the start of better times.