DON’T BELIEVE EVERYTHING YOU READ

For whatever reason, more and more people are getting their news from the Internet.
Over the last few months I have seen some pretty bizarre thing passed off as news.
On Yahoo, amongst the torrent of real news, they post advertisements cloaked as a news story.
Here are a few examples:
• This Technology Will Be Bigger Than the Internet ... An ad for you to invest.
• Results Are In: See The Best Credit Cards of 2017 ... Trying to sell you a credit card!
• Easiest Way to Wipe Out Credit Card Debt ... you wanta buy it! This one has a picture of a young woman wearing shorts lying on something.
• Beautiful 55+ Senior Communities To Fit Any Budget ... reckon they’re trying to sell you a condo?
• Shocking Site Knows About Everyone - Enter A Name ... Selling a way to protect yourself.
• And of course the real news ... Kim Kardashian Rocks Lip Ring, Looks Flawless in Skintight White Dress at Impact Awards.
On Google:
• Pandora's on-demand music service finally arrives.
• The Walking Dead: Josh McDermitt is concerned about Morgan ... I don’t know about you, but sounds fishy to me as an ad.
Here is a real eyeopener we all need to know about: “10 WWE WrestleMania Decisions That Would Lead To Massive Fan Outrage” ... you have a hard time deciphering what is real or “Is Mama June's weight loss even real?!”
All of this reminds me of those supermarket tabloids you see at checkout counters less the two-headed calves and UFO sightings.
So here is my observation.
If most of what you see is sensationalized then how do we tell the real news from the advertisements cloaked as news or the headlines that appear to be legitimate, but are
there for conjecture only?
Then you go to Facebook where folks are posting the so-called news as real.
With few exceptions most of what I see I don’t believe, and those things that I take the time to search out the truth are usually some news reporter editorializing or news stories with partial truths.
What I’m saying is don’t put your faith in today’s news sources, especially those on a national level.
If it is controversial it is that way for a reason. Find out the truth before you share it or even believe it.