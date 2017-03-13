Mrs. Joyce Ann Hanna Dykes, 83, of Quincy, Florida passed away March 10, 2017.
She was born November 2, 1933 at Gadsden Memorial Hospital. Joyce graduated in 1952 from Gadsden County High School and from Quincy Vocational business school in 1953. For many years, through her children’s youth, she served as Den Mother of the Cub Scouts for the local charter. Joyce was a member of Thomas Memorial Baptist Church.
She was employed for 25 years with Higdon Furniture Company of Quincy, Florida as secretary to Warren Higdon, and later with Quincy Telephone Company for 13 years. Joyce lived a long and fulfilled life enjoying traveling, camping, friends, and family.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Delmas and Annie Thelma Hubbard Hanna, her husband, Elwood Wallace Dykes, Jr. ( Jr Dykes) and her two beloved sons, Elwood Wallace Dykes III (Wallace, or to some Wally) and Delmas Jefferson Dykes (Jeff). She is survived by her brother, Delmas Lamar Hanna (Lamar) and his wife Bonnie Hanna of Sale City, GA and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 11:00 AM with the service following at 12 Noon at Thomas Memorial Baptist Church in Quincy. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Quincy. Reverend Jerry Chumley will officiate.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, 15 S. Jackson St., Quincy, FL, (850-627-7677), is in charge of arrangements.
