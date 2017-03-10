WEST GADSDEN GETS IT DONE!

WGHS disposed of Wildwood 64-44 to claim the crown and bring Gadsden County back a championship trophy.
As exciting as it is to win one, it will mean more to them as time goes by; but make no mistake about it, it takes a lot of time in the gym and much sacrifice to be the best in the state. A huge congratulations to the school, the coaching staff and the players!
JAGS SLIP BY BOBCATS:
East Gadsden outlasted Munroe in an intra-county baseball game last week. The Jaguars won 11-10, breaking a 9-9 tie going into the 7th inning with two runs. The Bobcats scored one in the bottom of the 7th and had the tying run on third with two outs but the batter struck out.
Nick Reynolds and Gage Rudd each had three hits for the Bobcats.
The Bobcats also traveled to West Florida and played above their classification level. They faced Pace High School on Friday and Gulf Breeze High School on Saturday. They lost both games by the ten-run rule. Head Bobcat Coach Jeremy Barlow won a state championship at Pace before finishing his baseball career at FAMU.
In another intra-county matchup, West Gadsden defeated Tallavana Christian 19-2 in baseball this past week. West Gadsden also defeated East Gadsden 15-13 the previous week.
EDUCATION BEFORE ATHLETICS:
An Alabama legislator has proposed a bill that would cap high school coaches salaries at 75% of that of the school’s principal, unless he also teaches. A number of Alabama coaches make $100k and several bring in over the $120k mark. Seventeen head coaches in Georgia make more than $100,000. That legislation has several hurdles to clear in the Alabama legislature but don't’ be surprised if it’s not a point of contention with more states as football coaching salaries rise.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK:
“If you do not like people, you will not take the time to get to know them, and if you don’t get to know them, you will have no idea what scares them, what inspires them, or what motivates them.” –Bo Schembechler