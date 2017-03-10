GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS ROUNDUP

RFM 4, FL High 3
Singles
#1 Jenna Branson lost to Olivia Ford 8-0
#2 Emily Anderson def Lauren Mosley 8-4
#3 Reilly Allman lost to Fraleigh Krause 8-5
#4 Allison Bergman def Lauren Shirley 8-6
#5 Morgan Bot lost to Nerissa Benjamin 8-4
Doubles
#1 Branson/ Anderson def Ford/Shirley 8-3
#2 Allman/Bot def Mosley/Krause 8-3
The Lady Cats hosted visiting Madison County later in the week and won 5-2.
RFM 5, Madison 2
Singles
#1 Branson lost to Cassie Davis 8-8 (tiebreak 7-3)
#2 Anderson def Katelyn Scott 8-5
#3 Bergman def Alexis Kornegay 8-6
#4 Bot def Ashley Cantey 8-3
# 5 Zoe Bergman def Ashton Terry 8-5
Doubles
#1 Branson/Anderson lost to Davis/Scott 8-1
#2 Bot/ A Bergman def Kornegay/Cantey 8-1
This week the team hosted Florida High on Tuesday and then Community Christian on Wednesday before breaking for Spring Break.
SOFTBALL
East Gadsden’s softball team will be on the road this week before taking off for spring break. The Jaguars travelled to Rickards on Tuesday and FAMU on Thursday.
The West Gadsden softball team will head to Chipley on Thursday to play a JV and Varsity doubleheader.
Both teams will take next week off for spring break and resume play the week of March 20.
FLAG FOOTBALL
FHSAA flag football season officially opens this week with a preseason tournament hosted by FAMU. All three county teams will be participants. East Gadsden will face Chiles on Tuesday at 6:00 and West Gadsden will play Lincoln immediately after. Munroe will face Wakulla on Wednesday at 6:00 and East Gadsden will take on Leon at the same time on a different field. Finally, on Thursday West Gadsden and Munroe will face each other at 6:00.