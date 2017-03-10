PANTHERS ROCK LION IN BASEBALL

Last Thursday on Therrell Field in Chattahoochee the West Gadsden Panthers baseball team hammered out a 19-2 win over Tallavana in a mercy-rule game.
Jerrod Hall pitched a three-hit, nine-strikeout game and also came up with two hits to lead the West Gadsden effort.
Included in Hall's hits were a double and four runs-batted-in.
Jamal Gedeo also added to the offense with a three-hit, four-RBI game. Jay Carter smacked two hits and drove in two Panther runs.
West Gadsden went to Vernon Friday and lost 15-5. Sammy Carter's two hit effort led the Panthers in that game.
In other county action last week, East Gadsden topped Munroe 11-10 Tuesday before losing to Malone 20-1 Thursday.
The Bobcats then lost road games at Pace on Friday 22-1 and at Escambia Christian on Saturday 12-2.
This week's schedule had West Gadsden playing at Escambia Christian on Tuesday. The Panthers will be in East Point tonight (Thursday) for a game with Franklin County, before traveling to Bozeman Monday.
East Gadsden played at Marianna on Tuesday and will play at Bethlehem today.
Munroe hosted Florida High on Tuesday and will host Rickards today.
The Bobcats play at John Paul II on Monday and at Wewahitchka on Tuesday.
Tallavana hosted Aucilla on Tuesday and will go to Aucilla Thursday for a game.