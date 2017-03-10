COLLEGE BASKETBALL TOURNEYS BEGIN THIS WEEK

This is the week for the men's college basketball tournaments.
Florida and Florida State earned double byes in their events while FAMU will be matched up in a first round game.
The Gators and Seminoles closed their regular seasons with identical 24-7 records as each split conference games winning at home and losing on the road last week.
Florida defeated Arkansas in Gainesville 78-65 Wednesday with Canyon Berry scoring 14 and KeVaughn Allen, Kasey Hill and Chris Chiozza getting 12 each.
They blew a 12-point lead at Vanderbilt Saturday, making some terrible decisions in the last five minutes of the game to fall 73-71. Berry's 15 led the Gators in that one.
They start their SEC Tournament play Friday in Nashville meeting Thursday's Texas A&M-Vandy winner at 7 PM on the SEC Network.
Florida State got in a big hole and lost to Duke in Durham Tuesday by a 75-70 margin, despite a 19-point game by DeWayne Bacon.
Bacon came back to score 23 Saturday leading the Seminoles to a 66-57 win over Miami at the Civic Center.
Florida State will play their first ACC Tournament game in Brooklyn on Thursday meeting the survivor of Wake Forest, Boston College and Virginia Tech in a 7 PM ESPN
game.
FAMU, 7-22, met South Carolina State in the MEAC Tournament's first round Tuesday.
The Rattlers lost their final regular season game 69-59 to Bethune-Cookman last Tuesday.