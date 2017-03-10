CELEBRATING CAREER AND TECHNICAL EDUCATION MONTH

February was Career and Technical Education (CTE) month and there is certainly cause to celebrate for those who value CTE, said Dr. Sylvia R. Jackson, Gadsden Technical Institute director.
She explained that what was once known as “vocational-technical education” has undergone a transformation in the last decade that keeps pace with changes in the work force.
High schools now, she said, offer elective CTE courses in areas such as agricultural science, business, graphic design, culinary arts, and health care. Many high school CTE courses have the ability to provide a context for students to explore possible careers, test their interests and abilities, apply academic knowledge and skills to real-world problems in a more project-based, hands-on way, and learn a useful skill.
Because of employer interest and involvement, CTE has become more of a focus for policymakers and education leaders as a way to ensure students are “college and career ready” when they graduate from high school.
CTE programs are undergoing transformation with newfound vitality and momentum, with new delivery models, such as career academies in which the entire curriculum is focused on one career area, programs of study that link high school and college courses with workplace experience, and regional CTE institutions, such as GTI, which contain specialized equipment shared by multiple schools or districts and focus solely on CTE.
Trending research has identified four main benefits of Career and Technical Education for all students:
• CTE students are more likely to graduate.
• CTE students develop employability skills.
• CTE students achieve in other subjects. In fact, CTE students at schools with highly integrated rigorous academic and CTE programs have significantly higher achievement in reading, mathematics and science.
• CTE students gain job-specific skills related to a specific career pathway.
Jackson said Gadsden County CTE instructors and school principals aspire to have students experience all the benefits of Career and Technical Education.
“On the conclusion of CTE month, we thank you for acknowledging and recognizing Career and Technical Education efforts to ensure that all Gadsden County graduates are college and career-ready,” Jackson said to the school board at the conclusion of her presentation.
At the meeting teachers were recognized for providing instruction to students that resulted in their students earning CTE program certifications. Students earning certifications will receive special Golden Seal diplomas.
These CTE certifications help to increase the school grade that is annually assigned by FDOE, resulting in additional CTE performance dollars that are allocated to the district for CTE teacher performance pay and to support secondary CTE program instruction.
This year the Gadsden County School District received over $118,000 as a result of the CTE program.
This year’s First Place winner went to Miranda Cole (Carter Parramore) with 76 certifications, $36,876.00 CTE Performance Dollars.
Second Place went to James Bradwell (East Gadsden), 45 certifications, $24,374.00 CTE Performance Dollars.
Third Place went to Cornelius Pace (James A. Shanks Middle School), 31 certifications, $17,748.00 CTE Performance Dollars