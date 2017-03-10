MEN OF ACTION HONORS FOUNDERS DURING BANQUET

The Gadsden County Men of Action is celebrating its 30th year. It organized in 1987 as a group of concerned men to help local citizens to a better life.
In celebration of their anniversary, seven of the original founders of the group were honored at a breakfast last Saturday morning March 4th, 2017.
Those honored were Lester Black, Robert Bryant, Julius Fisher, Henry McGill, Henry Palmer, Don Gibson and Norman Jackson.
Each honoree received a plaque commemorating the day as well as a brief biography of each of the men.
Lester Black grew up in the Havana area, graduating from Stevens High School, and is a graduate of Florida A&M University with both a Bachelor and Master’s degree. He earned a Ph.D from Florida State University.
Black taught in the Gadsden County system and was the principial of Greensboro Elementary for 28 years before retiring.
In 1979, then-School Superintendent Grinelle Bishop tapped Robert Bryant as assistant superintendent for employee relations and administrative services. He held that position until he was elected superintendent in 1984.
He became the first African-American to be elected as a school superintendent in the state of Florida. Bryant is a veteran of the Korean War.
Julius Fisher was educated in Leon County and holds a B.S. and Master’s degree from FAMU.
Fisher is a retired teacher and principal from the Gadsden County district. He is a World War II veteran.
Henry McGill, a 1949 graduate of Stevens high School in Quincy, is a Korean War veteran and retired from Southeast Telephone company after 40 years.
He is best known for his work as a volunteer in the community and working with the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office with juveniles.
Henry Palmer, Jr. is a graduate of Stevens High School and served four years in the United States Air Force.
He graduated from FAMU with a Bachelor’s degree in Education and taught in the Gadsden County school district until his retirement.
Don Gibson owns Gibson’s Hair Pair in Quincy. Gibson is an instructor at Gadsden Technical Institute which is designed to prepare students for employment in the cosmetology field and prepares the student to sit for the State of Florida Cosmetology License Examination.
Norman Jackson is a graduate of Tuskegee University where he earned a B.S in Science and Physical Education.
He earned a Master’s degree at Michigan State University and a Ph.D in Administration/Higher Education. He is an Army veteran.
He retired from FSU as an administrator in 1995.
The Gadsden County Men of Action awards scholarships, provides educational opportunities, and hosts a holiday toy drive and youth program for the Gadsden County community. Scholarships are awarded to Gadsden County students (both public and private schools) who are pursuing a career in education and anticipate returning to Gadsden County to work in the educational field.
During the holiday season, the organization collects items from their Toys-for-Tots Drive to provide to Gadsden County families. Overall, the Gadsden County Men of Action is dedicated to volunteerism and giving back to the Gadsden County community. For more information, contact Henry Gunn at 850-251-0765.