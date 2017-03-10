subscribe

Mary Horne Smith

Friday, March 10. 2017
Mary Horne Smith, 70, of Havana, passed away on March 1, 2017 in Tallahassee.

Service will be 11 AM Saturday, March 11, 2017 at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Havana, with interment in the Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery. Viewing will be from 3 PM to 7 PM Friday, March 10, 2017 at Bradwell Mortuary (850-627-3700).
She is survived by her daughters, Keisha Dunlap (Vernon) and Treveka Smith; grandchildren, DeMond Johnson, Ayanna Williams and Kenrick G. Smith; siblings, Thelma Horne Thomas, Freddie M. Horne Harrison, Mattie K. Horne Harrison, Eddie Horne (Martha), James C. Horne (Vera).
