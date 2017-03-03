COVERING WEST GADSDEN AT STATE

Drew Moten took his West Gadsden Panther boys’ basketball team to Lakeland for the FHSAA 1-A Final Four Tuesday with hopes of bringing a state basketball title back to the county.
Moten’s bunch faced Hawthorne in a 10 AM semi-final bash at the Lakeland Center, which appears to be the permanent place for the state’s Final Four basketball tournaments.
Of course, about the time I write this I’ll find out that the venue has changed.
Over the years of my covering the Final Fours I’ve found Lakeland to be the more convenient place to host the event.
It’s reachable from about every place in the state and the city is big enough to have travel accommodations suitable for the teams and their fans.
The facility’s staff has experience in running the tournaments smoothly, and the availability of volunteers in the area never seems to be a problem.
Also, the host press Lakeland Ledger has been a media outlet that is very attuned to prep sports, which is something that cannot be said about media outlets in other same-sized cities.
I’ve always enjoyed my Lakeland trips to cover the Final Fours. Am looking forward to it again.
It certainly would be extremely enjoyable if Moten and the Panthers could have won Tuesday and conquered the other semi-final winner (Graceville or Wildwood) Wednesday for that state title.