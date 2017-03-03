PANTHERS ARE STATE BOUND!

The Panthers will have played Hawthorne (24-5) on Tuesday in semifinals and should they win, they will face the winner of Graceville vs. Wildwood on Wednesday. Here’s hoping for a 1st place trophy for Coach Drew Moten and the WG Panthers in what could be the school’s last year before consolidation!!!
SIDEBAR:
On a sidebar note, two other local teams earned a trip to the state tournament. Marianna (24-3) will be a participant in the 5A semifinals and will take on Calvary Christian.
Lincoln (23-3), who is coached by former East Gadsden basketball coach Dimitric Salters, will be competing in the 8A bracket and will play against Palm Beach Lakes on Friday. Sidebar to the sidebar: Coach Salters is still under suspension while an investigation into alleged financial matters connected to his program continues.
PULL THAT FLAG:
Munroe, East Gadsden and West Gadsden open up their flag football seasons in a pre-season tournament being played at FAMU next week. East Gadsden will face Chiles on Tuesday at 6:00 and West Gadsden will play Lincoln immediately after. Munroe will face Wakulla on Wednesday at 6:00 and East Gadsden will take on Leon at the same time on a different field. Finally, on Thursday West Gadsden and Munroe will face each other at 6:00.
CHANGES FOR THE BETTER:
Rule changes in high school athletics usually reflect a need to make the sports either safer or more fan-friendly. Here are some changes reflected in the former:
BASEBALL:
Given the knowledge that 57% of all Tommy Johns elbow surgeries are on 15-19 year olds, the National Federation of High Schools took steps to limit the number of pitches thrown per week by pitchers between the ages of 7-22. There’s a chart available but for most high school pitchers between the ages of 15-18 the max limit is 75 with a mandatory 4-day rest. The chart is worth checking out if you are a parent and must be followed by high school coaches. It can be found on the FHSAA website at fhsaa.org and click on baseball.
FOOTBALL:
Prohibition of a blindside block followed by the prohibiting of the blindside block.
Elimination of the pop-up kick that has become increasingly popular.
A better definition of what defines a “defenseless player” and actually there are eight times defined. Coaches will need to use these definitions to better instruct their players.
Beginning in 2021 all home uniform jerseys must be a dark color that is clearly in contrast to visitor white. The popularity of teams wearing lighter gray as “home dark” provoked this rule change with a four-year window in order to give coaches a chance to work the new jerseys into their uniform cycle.