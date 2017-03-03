PANTHERS DROP JAGUARS IN HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

The county high school baseball season got underway last Tuesday with West Gadsden taking a marathon 15-13 win over rival East Gadsden in a game played in Chattahoochee.
The Panthers used a 9-run third-inning to catapult them to the win. Christian Jimenez got credit for the win, pitching the last 5 innings and fanning 11.
Jamal Gedeo and Jarrod Hall led the West Gadsden offense with a pair of hits each.
Gedeo had two runs-batted-in with his knocks.
Darrius Williams stroked a three-run triple for the visiting Jaguars who also got 2 hits from Thomas Jones.
East Gadsden lost again on Friday in an 18-8 mercy-rule game at Popular Springs.
Munroe began their campaign with an 8-1-road loss at Rickards Tuesday.
Michael Reed picked up the win allowing just 3 hits in 6 innings of work.
Nick Reynolds had a double and Stephen Burdick an RBI for the visiting Bobcats.
This week’s schedule has West Gadsden hosting Tallavana today (Thursday), playing at Vernon tomorrow, and playing at Escambia Tuesday.
East Gadsden played at Munroe Tuesday and will play road games at Jefferson County Thursday, Malone Friday, and Marianna Tuesday.
Munroe will be at Pace Friday, at Escambia Saturday, and host Florida High Tuesday.