REGULAR SEASON ENDS THE WEEK IN COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Florida State, Florida and Florida A&M all end their regular season men's basketball play this week.
Florida State played at Duke Tuesday and will host Miami Saturday.
They entered the Duke game with a 23-6 record after slipping by Clemson 76-74 Saturday, helped by a Xavier Rathan-Mayes’ lay-up with 13 seconds left. Rathan-Mayes finished the game with 15 points. Jonathan Isaac added 14 and DeWayne Bacon 12 in the win.
Florida hosted Arkansas Wednesday and will play at Vanderbilt Saturday to close their regular season play.
The 23-6 Gators beat South Carolina 81-66 at home Tuesday then lost to Kentucky 76-66 Saturday in Lexington.
KeVaughn Allen had 26 points in the Gamecock win and 24 against the Wildcats. Florida couldn't cope with Kentucky's Malik Monk who finished with 33 points.
FAMU lost Saturday at South Carolina State 75-64 to fall to 7-21. The Rattlers end their regular season at Bethune-Cookman tonight (Thursday).