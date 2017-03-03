COUNTY BOARD DISCUSSES USES FOR HAVANA SCHOOL BUILDING

The Havana Elementary School building, which has been vacant for almost two years, was one of the discussion points by the county commission at last week’s meeting.
The building and property on U.S. 27 on the south side of Havana is for sale.
The school was closed after the elementary and middle schools were combined to form Havana Magnet, a Pre-K through eighth-grade school.
Commissioner Brenda Holt stated that she would like to see the county take over the property and create an incubator for new businesses and as a way to stimulate new jobs by having a building ready for possible industrial uses.
Commissioner Eric Hinson added that he thought using the facility as an incubator was a good idea.
He mentioned as well using it for housing the county’s Emergency Management Department and as a park, since part of the property already has playground equipment on it.
Chairperson Sherrie Taylor stated that it would be a good idea to approach the school board at a planned March 9th combined county commission - school board meeting.
This was a discussion item during commissioners’ remarks and no action was taken on the issue.