RESIDENTS LEARN ABOUT PROPOSED NORTHERN LOOP OF QUINCY BYPASS

A public meeting for the Quincy Northern Loop bypass which will connect State Road 12 (Havana/Quincy Highway) and State Road 267 (Old Bainbridge Road) was held last Thursday afternoon at the Shelfer National Guard Armory on Pat Thomas Pkwy. in Quincy.
The meeting was for informational purposes and no formal hearing was held.
About 35 people attended the meeting and were able to see the proposed route for the second phase of the bypass.
The first phase was the connection between US 90 and State Road 12, which has been completed.
According to a Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) spokesperson, the Northern Loop will involve about 10 property owners with right-of-way purchases.
The right-of-way will be the same as the current bypass: 100 feet either side of the center line. Included in the right-of-way purchases will be holding ponds.
The map shows the bypass following C & E Road next to the airport and then continuing through property that runs behind the Sawano Club and crossing State Road 65 to connect to Salter Road.
According to the map, the widening of Salter Road will encompass right-of-way property from the south side and not from the current property along the north side of Salter Road.
Plans are to install a roundabout at the intersection of State Road 12 and the current bypass.
The purpose for the roundabout, it was explained, is to slow traffic down and allow trucks to move through the intersection more efficiently.
This meeting provided the initial engineering and environmental analysis that has been done to this point in the process.
It was noted as well that at this time no funding has been provided for purchase of rights-of way or construction of this portion of the bypass.