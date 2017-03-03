102 CYCLISTS PARTICIPATE IN HAVANA HILLS RIDE

The hardy ones road 88 miles to Climax, GA and back. The rest put out half the effort and only rode 48 miles to Attapulgas and back. They all, more than a hundred cyclists total, seemed to enjoy themselves during the 2nd annual Havana Hills Ride held on Sunday morning.
The number of participants nearly doubled from last year’s event and the weather could not have been more perfect ... cool and bright.
The ride started at 8:30 from downtown Havana with a firetruck leading the cyclists to Old Salem and then wound north through Gadsden, Decatur and Grady counties, up and down challenging hills and along beautiful countryside.
It would not be surprising to see the event double in size again next year.
“Sunday was a chamber of commerce day for cyclists, said Dr. John Dunn, one of the event’s organizers. “It was a low of 43 degrees and a high of 70 with ‘Robin-egg-blue skies’ and light winds.”
Dunn said 102 riders participated in the event with 27 going the full 88 miles and 75 opting for the 48-mile route.
On Saturday, cyclists picked up their packets at Miss T’s Sets in Havana. “Vic Vickers and Co. were grilling for the riders and the Adventures of Anna Belle Lyn played Blue Grass,” Dunn Said. “Florida’s ‘friendliest small town’ lived up to its reputation.”
Dunn said the event was a team effort with Havana’s merchants doing the heavy lifting. “People were impressed and want to come back next year,” he said. “It was a magic day. Hope we can get lightning in a bottle next year, too.”
Dunn said he would like to thank the Gadsden County Road & Bridge Dept. for cleaning the bike lanes on CR 159, the Havana Police Dept. for providing safety and security, the Havana Volunteer Fire Dept. for providing a fire truck to lead off the event, Higher Ground for providing logistical support, and John Langan who helped coordinate the ride out of his Havana shop (Miss T’s Sets) for the past six months.